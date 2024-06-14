Man warns wife, 'You're overscheduling our kids and it's DAMAGING,' wife insists, 'This is CORRECT parenting.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

What I also missed entirely in your post is if the children even WANT to do all that stuff. So my advice is to ask them and listen to them. You've exposed them to different things; that job is done.

Now it is time for your children to have some agency and bow out of things they do not want to do, or 7 or 8 things they don't want to do, as the case may be.

Yes, I am saying that if your 9 year old wants to do absolutely nothing for 6 months, you let them. See if that improves the family situation and then maybe see if they want to pick something up again. But being able to eat together, have downtime together and be respectful to each other is also very important.

Update 1 (with details on the extracurriculars):

Oh, it's possible if you want to live in our current situation.