Man warns wife; 'You NEED to step it up as a mother to our 6-month-old.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

There were moments I heard him gag while changing diapers while I tried to go back to sleep and I'm sorry for that. But I'm still a person with needs, too. I also need to sleep.

Our daughter is 2,5 by now, but still wakes up at nights sometimes and of course she gets sick now and then and she just won't do 100% of the poop in her potty. 98% of the time I'm changing diapers, 99% of the time I'm with her when she is sick, I stay up 95% of the time in the nights if she has nightmares or is ill.

But for that little % left, I want my husband to step up so I can have some rest when I need it. And he does. He feels really uncomfortable with the 'gross stuff', but he knows that it is his responsibility as a parent.