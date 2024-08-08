Man wears strong fragrance to girlfriend's aunt's funeral, 'some people found it inappropriate.' AITA?

YTA. There is no situation where people not in very close contact with you should be able to smell you like that. Not a funeral and not at a ball. You had used so much at a previous event it was STILL that strong. You're just assaulting people with your smell.

DanChowdah said:

YTA. Not because of the funeral but because you put so much damn perfume on for a previous event and you still stink? That’s why you’re an ahole. Also don’t put perfume on your clothes, ding dong.

imtchogirl said: