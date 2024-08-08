Man wears strong fragrance to girlfriend's aunt's funeral, 'some people found it inappropriate.' AITA?

I (m22) attended my gf’s (f25) aunt’s funeral last night. I didn’t intentionally put on fragrance that day, but I wore the same suit I had worn to a formal ball in the weekend, where I used a pretty strong Oud.
During the funeral, I noticed a few ppl looking at me strangely, and later, my gf pulled me aside to tell me that the Oud I was wearing was inappropriate and overpowering for the occasion.
I was confused obv as I didn’t realize the scent was still there. Worth mentioning that we were also standing very close to each other and it was a fairly small gathering.
Other family members mentioned this to my gf without me there, calling me "insensitive." I didn’t think I did anything wrong but still apologized. It was definitely not my intention for this to happen.
My gf is still mad at me and has been awkward with me since. I tried to explain it was an honest mistake and her response was just avoiding the conversation with me. AITA?
ThePhilV said:
YTA for wearing that much cologne in general. If it's still strong enough to cause comments DAYS later I can't even imagine how bad it was the day you put it on.
Strong scents can trigger a lot of different health problems in different people, even from a short exposure time. Headaches, sinus and airway issues, eye problems and other issues can flare up due to exposure to strong smells and chemicals. You have to learn to moderate your use if you don't want to be a total ahole.
ACorania said:
YTA. There is no situation where people not in very close contact with you should be able to smell you like that. Not a funeral and not at a ball. You had used so much at a previous event it was STILL that strong. You're just assaulting people with your smell.
DanChowdah said:
YTA. Not because of the funeral but because you put so much damn perfume on for a previous event and you still stink? That’s why you’re an ahole. Also don’t put perfume on your clothes, ding dong.
imtchogirl said:
You stink. People do not enjoy the fragrances you put on. They are not meant to permeate the clothes. If it's still scented days later and you can't even tell but other people react to your smell, it's bad.
Clean your clothes after events, for suits that means dry clean. You've probably gone nose blind to yourself. Scent is a powerful headache trigger for people, so yes, you are being inconsiderate. YTA.
GirlDad2023_ said:
As someone who is hyper sensitive to cologne/perfume smells, YTA. You're in your 20's and are old enough to know you have to be aware of your personal smell/grooming.
OrangeCubit said:
YTA - in your comments you say you use FOUR SPRAYS. My man, you spray the air once and walk through the mist. You are nose blind to how awful you smell and your comments show complete and utter ignorance of how you might be negatively affecting everyone around you. Take a shower and wash that stinky suit.