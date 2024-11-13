Man who had a child-free wedding laughs when a kid vomits on his sister's cake. AITA?

She also had a professional photographer, but kids were all over the place, getting in the way. Some even grabbed a few of the disposable cameras and broke them. There was no one to watch the kids. She wanted a big family wedding, so she didn’t hire anyone to keep an eye on them.

Kids were everywhere. Some of them were grabbing the cake with their hands. I saw it happen and told one of the moms, who came and got her kid. I didn’t tell my sister—I didn’t want to point out the chaos or ruin her special day. I don’t know when, but another kid got to the cake, started eating it, and ended up throwing up on it.