Man who had a child-free wedding laughs when a kid vomits on his sister's cake. AITA?

Context: I got married a few years ago and made it clear I wanted a child-free wedding. Two of my siblings understood, but my sister didn’t. She told me that a wedding without kids is like a garden without flowers. Some of my cousins who had agreed to the child-free wedding started pressuring me to allow kids.
I told them no, I wasn’t going to have kids at my wedding. My whole life, I’ve been invited to family and friends’ weddings, and I’ve seen how chaotic kids can be. I don’t even remember having a good time at weddings when I was a kid. So I told them they were welcome to come without kids and that I’d understand if they couldn’t make it. They finally dropped it, and most of them came.
A few days ago, my sister had her wedding, and she allowed kids. It was a disaster from start to finish. Kids were running into the middle of the dance floor, ruining some photos. My sister wanted candid photos of her guests, and even had disposable cameras at the tables so guests could take their own pictures.
She also had a professional photographer, but kids were all over the place, getting in the way. Some even grabbed a few of the disposable cameras and broke them. There was no one to watch the kids. She wanted a big family wedding, so she didn’t hire anyone to keep an eye on them.
Kids were everywhere. Some of them were grabbing the cake with their hands. I saw it happen and told one of the moms, who came and got her kid. I didn’t tell my sister—I didn’t want to point out the chaos or ruin her special day. I don’t know when, but another kid got to the cake, started eating it, and ended up throwing up on it.
No one noticed until my sister went to cut the cake and saw something strange on top. When they looked closer, they realized it was vomit. The cake was ruined. My sister stormed off crying, and my mom went to console her.
She complained about it in the family chat. Last night, we went to dinner at my parents’ house, and my brother made a comment, and I couldn’t hold back a laugh. My sister said she knew I’d been laughing at her ever since it happened.
I told her yes, it was funny to me too, but I was laughing at what my brother had just said. She got mad again and left early. My mom said I should apologize, and my other brother, who also had a child-free wedding, is laughing about it too and is on my side.
LAUREL_16 said:
I can't help but wonder how all of those kids were raised if they were causing this much chaos. Every wedding I've ever been to has had kids present, as young as two if I remember correctly, and there were no issues such as this.
The worst I can remember is that one of the toddlers started to talk a tiny bit louder than they should, but they were quickly shushed by their parents.
virgo_qween said:
“A wedding without kids is like a garden without flowers” is so corny it makes me want to throw up on her cake too.
cindy3003 said:
Sorry this is a parent problem. I have been to many wedding all of them with kids and never had anything you mentioned happened. This comes from parenting not the children. If the parent actually parented their children, they would not be running around like this. The group of parents that were invited are the problem.
JadieJang said:
ESH. All of my family weddings were FAMILY weddings, kids and all. And none of the kids misbehaved because THEIR PARENTS WERE PARENTING. As you do at a family event. I do think that OP's sister should have been able to expect kids not to vomit on her wedding cake or disrupt every photo session.
This is HER family, too, and she should've known that her sibs and cousins are apparently TERRIBLE PARENTS. And laughing at her for including her entire family and then having her wedding ruined is a shit thing to do. You all suck.
blueSnowfkake said:
NTA (I laughed too). Not all gardens have flowers and when left unattended can have weeds running rampant and out of control, choking out all of the desired flowers or vegetables.
BlueGreen_1956 said:
NTA. I would have laughed that it happened and also laughed at the karma coming for your sister. If she had not criticized your choices, I would have had more sympathy for her. As it is, find that kid and buy them some ice cream. It will settle their stomach.