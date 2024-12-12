Man who had a 'fantastic year' at tech job refuses to share Christmas bonus with fiancée’s family. AITA?

"AITA for refusing to share my bonus with my fiancée’s family?"

I (30M) work in tech and had a fantastic year at my job. I recently received a significant year-end bonus — $50,000 — and I was thrilled. I’ve been saving for years to buy a house, and this bonus is going directly into my house fund. My fiancée (28F) knows this and was initially very supportive.

Then she dropped a bomb on me. She asked if I could “spare” $25,000 of my bonus to help her parents pay off their mortgage. Apparently, her parents have been struggling financially, and she feels it’s “only fair” since we’re going to be married and they’re going to be my family too.