Man 'who makes good money' proposes with sterling silver Walmart ring. AITA?

"AITAH for getting mad my fiancé was cheap with my ring?"

He (35M) proposed and he got me a sterling silver ring from Walmart when he went there to get his nephew a Halloween costume. He gave me the receipt so I can return or exchange if it’s not one I liked. He makes good money (as do I) and he got me a ring that is less than 2 hours of his wage (post tax!).

Meanwhile, for his bday, I got him something that was 10x more expensive than he got for my engagement ring. He routinely buys gadgets or toys more expensive.

I said I was offended and he would have pissed me off less if he just proposed with a ring pop. The dude went out and got a ring pop the next day! Not only did he go cheap, he didn’t even find out my style or what I liked.