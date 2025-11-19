'AITA for wanting to block the man who married my SIL after my brother suddenly died?' UPDATED

He was also trying to tell them what to do. Remember, it's only been about a year since their father passed away and they were pre-teen/young teens. I decided there isn't much I could do except keep being there for the girls as much as I could. Every time we got together Lucifer always seems to be mad at me for something I said or did.

One time Ally told me that he acts that way because "he doesn't feel like you really approved of our marriage". Without thinking I said "I didn't" but followed up with "but it's done and I'm not going to try to tear you two apart and will always be here for your kids". After that Lucifer made sure he was not around when I was there. Apparently, he didn't like my answer.