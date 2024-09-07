Man calls wife with major depressive disorder 'selfish and manipulative.' AITA?

Millions of people have mental illness and continue to function daily as a parent, partner, employee, and responsible member of society. Our culture has learned helplessness when it comes to having a mental illness and it's sad because having a mental illness does NOT make you less than or broken as a person.

There is so much help now a days and believe me if she is having these episode so severe then her meds aren't working or she's on the wrong meds and she definitely needs a good therapist to help empower her.

And help her with any trauma in order to find her joy again because, she deserves that and neither you or your children can give her that. It's is not in your ability to "fix or repair" her.