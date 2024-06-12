Man's fiancé does permanent damage to her face and then DISAPPEARS for 8 months. 'I am disgusted with her behavior.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

She doesn't trust you or think you have her back. She doesn't feel safe to express her true self and desires to you. It's not about you. Examine what you are truly feeling, are you upset she didn't tell you and confide in you?

Or are you upset that she feels like you would judge her? Are you upset at her lack of faith in you having her back? Or are you mad she did made changes to her own face without asking you? If it's the latter, that's controlling af.

She doesn't have to "consider" you or her family... Just her job. What's concerning is the fact she got tats on her face without thinking of how it will effect her current job. That's not a great sign... but it is her chocie and hers alone.