Man's wife suddenly starts to hate him and their kids; abandons them OUT OF NOWHERE. AITA? 2 BIG UPDATES.

She immediately started her treatment at the mental health institute. At first, they kept her sealed off from me and the rest of her family and friends. They taught her relations and how the brain works and how to process love and affection and all stuff like that.

Meanwhile I was at home and biting my fingernails away, while explaining to everyone what is happening. Turns out that many people I know and thought highly of, dont believe in psychological damage and mental problems so that was fun talking about too.

Anyway this isnt really about me here. They somehow convinced her that she has a delusion. Appareantly she almost immediately believed them but said, she still doesnt feel anything towards us, even if she knows that its a delusion. Her trust in doctors and nurses made all of this so much simpler and im so grateful for this.