Man thinks wife is trying to 'trick & gaslight him,' 'She won't accept my divorce papers.' AITA? ONGOING UPDATES.

The part with her friend is wild though, but maybe your wife thought that it'd be like a nice surprise for you that you'd appreciate, and she didn't really think through how you would react. She definitely should have talked to you about that beforehand, though.

Based off of your post and some of your comments, I don't see any reason to believe she's trying to trick you to gain any sort of financial or material advantage. Or even that she's trying to really trick you at all. It sounds like she respects your physical needs and is trying to do what she can to facilitate that.

I can understand not wanting to remain in the marriage even if it's opened though, since I'd assume that could compromise the potential for new relationships to flourish.