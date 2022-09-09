Man asks if he was wrong to not pay fiancé's debt after he wins jackpot at casino.

Most Americans are in some debt. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a man wins a jackpot and then refuses to use the money to pay off his fiancé's debt.

AITA for not giving my fiancé any of the winnings to pay off her debt?

Well if that's college debt Biden forgave some of it!

I(31M) have been engaged to my current fiancé(34F) for two years. We are not rushing into getting married. My fiancé has been struggling with debt since she graduated from college. Her parents gave her a loan to help pay some of the debt. She works as a registered nurse and uses most of her paycheck to pay off the debt.

You can do an Ocean's 11 to pay off the debt.

Her most significant issue is that she loves to buy things that aren’t necessary. I didn’t know that she had three credit cards that she would use, which were already maxed out. We decided to go on a vacation and decided to have some fun at a casino.

Gambling sometimes pays off.