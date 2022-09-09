Man asks if he was wrong to not pay fiancé's debt after he wins jackpot at casino.

AITA for not giving my fiancé any of the winnings to pay off her debt?
I(31M) have been engaged to my current fiancé(34F) for two years. We are not rushing into getting married. My fiancé has been struggling with debt since she graduated from college. Her parents gave her a loan to help pay some of the debt. She works as a registered nurse and uses most of her paycheck to pay off the debt.
Her most significant issue is that she loves to buy things that aren’t necessary. I didn’t know that she had three credit cards that she would use, which were already maxed out. We decided to go on a vacation and decided to have some fun at a casino.
I put in a reasonable amount and ended up winning a large jackpot. The money was enough to put towards some of the bills and mortgage. My fiancé kept begging me to use all of the money on her debt, and I told her I was concerned about her going back into debt. She has been staying quiet and won’t talk to me unless it’s regarding the money.