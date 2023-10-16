Man with wife and platonic life partner is accused of 'destroying' cousin's marriage. AITA?

There's some really weird drama in my family and I feel like I'm going insane. So. Here's the background: my family is a little unusual. There are three adults and two children.
The adults are me, my wife, and another woman best described as my wife's platonic life partner (and also my very dear friend). I'll call the partner Sally. Sally has lived with us for twenty years. The kids call her Ma. We live in a four-bedroom house and Sally and the kids each have their own bedrooms.
Sally is aromantic. She and my wife love each other very much, but platonically. Sally is like a sister to me. I cannot overstate how incredibly platonic her relationships with both of us have always been.
We're all very happy together. I've been super glad we have her since we had the kids - parenting is so much easier when you have a numbers advantage. My cousin "Dave" has been married to his wife "Mary" for something like fifteen years. They have two kids.
Dave talked Mary into "opening the relationship" about a year ago, and now they're getting divorced because he's struggling to find anyone willing to date him, Mary isn't, and he's incredibly pissy about it and it's destroying their relationship. And by it's I kinda mean he's. He's jealous and resentful and making that her problem.
And also, now, mine, because he says it's my fault. According to him, he thought it would totally work great because my family "make polygamy and open relationships look easy." Which. What?
Setting aside that Sally's relationships with both my wife and me are platonic - there's no open relationship in our household. Sally and I each get a weekly date night with my wife. (I take the kids on her night, she takes them on mine - I did say parenting is easier with the numbers advantage.
I think my wife and I have significantly more quality time together than we would if it was just the two of us. When the kids can't sleep, they go to Sally, so my wife and I are never disturbed after we go to bed. Sometimes Sally and I go to games together, and my wife takes the kids then because she's not into sportsball.)
No-one is our house is dating anyone from outside it. These are committed relationships that are, to all intents and purposes, exclusive. None of us has ever mentioned seeing anyone else.
Even if we were - which, again, we're NOT - I don't see how that would make me responsible for him treating Mary terribly because he's jealous. Somehow he was apparently convinced that he and his beer gut would get all the girls but no men would be interested in a charming, kind woman who keeps herself in reasonable shape and bakes the best cupcakes you will ever taste.
I'd have dismissed this out of hand, but my aunt (his mother) and like six other family members agree that I'm the AH and have been insisting I should apologize to my idiot cousin and help him talk Mary into closing the relationship and staying with him.
I like Mary. We've been friends for twenty years and she's good people. Also friends with my wife and Sally and a wonderful aunt to my kids. Given the choice between her and Dave, I'd keep Mary in the family along with her kids. Someone in my family is insane, here. Is it me or them? Who's the AH?
JanetInSpain said:
NTA and your cousin Dave learned a hard lesson many men have learned. They grossly underestimate how attractive their partner will be and grossly overestimate how attractive they will be when they beg to open a marriage.
I've read many stories on here that end like Dave's. She goes along to keep the marriage "lively" and finds she's quite the prize for others, while "bored boy" gets left behind in the dust. Makes me LOL every time.
You had zero to do with Dave thinking he was going to get laid left and right and getting a rude surprise instead. He made that mess of a bed and he can lay in it.
Everyone in the family pointing fingers at you is out of line. Tell them to STFU and back off or they'll never see/hear from any of you again. Keep in touch with Mary though. She's sounds lovely.
Inevitable-tragedy said:
Adopt your cousin in law and her kids and be done with blood relatives. They obviously have rocks for brains.
IcelandLady said:
All the consenting adults in your household are happy. You just keep it that way. Good for you. If consenting adults in another household are not happy, it's none of your business and it's none of anyone else's business to impose fixing that on you. I would just keep pushing the "nothing to do with us" line and insisting on privacy.
DarbyCreekDeek said:
NTA. Dave sounds like he has the emotional maturity of a 15 year old. He did not understand anything about you and your wife’s relationship with Sallie and yet he’s blaming that on the demise of his marriage under the terms of what she agreed to. People can be astounding in the way they see things.
GonnaBeOverIt said:
NTA. You are making it work and you all are happy. Your cousin sounds like an idiot. I would definitely keep Mary.