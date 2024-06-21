Man at wit's end with pregnant wife; 'I can't prepare food for you ANYMORE.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

As she has started to improve in the 2nd trimester we had to have a bit of a tough conversation. I was more than happy to take care of her, but I started to feel that she was taking advantage of my good nature in her expectations to be doted on despite her feeling fine most of the time.

She did not like hearing this at first but I stuck to my guns and asked her to reflect on it and she eventually came to the realisation that she was being unfair.

I still do almost everything - but when she’s feeling good she will take advantage of that as an opportunity to help me out - which is all I was asking for and I am a lot happier.