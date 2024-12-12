Man who won $80,000 refuses to splurge on jacket for his girlfriend, 'it's less than 2% of what you won.' AITA?

I (25M) recently won $80k. After taxes and setting aside money for bills/savings, I had about $20k leftover for fun money. My girlfriend (23F) of 8 months has been begging me to buy her the new Kim Kardashian Skims puffer jacket that just dropped ($398).

Here's where I might be TA - I told her no, even though I technically have the money. My reasoning is:

We've only been dating 8 months

She makes decent money at her marketing job ($65k/year).