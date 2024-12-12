Man who won $80,000 refuses to splurge on jacket for his girlfriend, 'it's less than 2% of what you won.' AITA?

I (25M) recently won $80k. After taxes and setting aside money for bills/savings, I had about $20k leftover for fun money. My girlfriend (23F) of 8 months has been begging me to buy her the new Kim Kardashian Skims puffer jacket that just dropped ($398).
Here's where I might be TA - I told her no, even though I technically have the money. My reasoning is:
We've only been dating 8 months
She makes decent money at her marketing job ($65k/year).
She already has multiple winter coats
I'd rather spend my winnings on things we can both enjoy or save for our future
She's been giving me the cold shoulder and posting shady TikToks about "men who can afford luxury but choose not to spoil their girls." Her friends are blowing up my phone saying I'm being stingy and that "a real man would want to see his girl happy."
I did buy us concert tickets ($800) and took her on a weekend trip ($2k) with some of the money. But she keeps fixating on this jacket, saying "it's literally less than 2% of what you won" and that I "clearly don't value her enough to invest in her happiness."
AITA for not wanting to spend $400 on a trendy puffer jacket just because I won some money? I feel like she's being entitled but maybe I'm being too frugal?
She's now threatening to break up if I don't "show her I care" by buying the jacket. Starting to see some red flags here...
Stephen_Noel said:
NTA. Caring isn't about buying expensive BS.
RegretOk194 said:
NTA. If she is threatening to break up with you over a coat. Then you should let her break up with you over the coat. I don't think you want to be with someone where that is the deciding factor on being together.
NecroBelch said:
NTA. Thank her for outing her gold digging ways early for you. Then move on.
Judgy-Introvert said:
NTA. She sounds exhausting. Walk away.
Far-Season-695 said:
NTA and it’s never one thing. There will always be some other item she’s going to want you to give her and if you can’t the full blown tantrum happens.
Fanstacia said:
NTA. While $400 for a designer jacket isn’t super expensive, it’s the way she’s demanding you gift it her…OR ELSE, that has me thinking this person sees your relationship as a transaction.
It sounds like you’ve contributed thoughtfully with time spent together in events and a getaway together, so I wouldn’t call you cheap or overly frugal. I mean…yeah, it sounds like a really nice thing to do; very sweet. Her demand however, is material extortion.
DianeDesRivieres said:
If you get her the jacket it will not end there. NTA.