Man wonders if he was wrong to 'pad the bill' with cocktails at 'foodie' dinner.

Going out to group dinners with a fun crew of friends is usually a loud, laughter-filled event until the server comes with the bill...

Should the friend who only got the side salad be forced to split the check evenly with 9 people who got steak? Is it rude to ask for a separate check at table of sixteen people just so you can avoid spending 3 extra dollars? And this is forgetting the complicated journey of trying to make a reservation for fifteen of your flakiest "I'm just seeing this text now" friends. So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to "enjoy some cocktails" with his fancy foodie friends, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for enjoying some cocktails when we are splitting the bill?