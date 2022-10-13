Someecards Logo
Man wonders if he was wrong to 'pad the bill' with cocktails at 'foodie' dinner.

Kimberly Dinaro
Oct 13, 2022 | 2:12 PM
Going out to group dinners with a fun crew of friends is usually a loud, laughter-filled event until the server comes with the bill...

Should the friend who only got the side salad be forced to split the check evenly with 9 people who got steak? Is it rude to ask for a separate check at table of sixteen people just so you can avoid spending 3 extra dollars? And this is forgetting the complicated journey of trying to make a reservation for fifteen of your flakiest "I'm just seeing this text now" friends. So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to "enjoy some cocktails" with his fancy foodie friends, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for enjoying some cocktails when we are splitting the bill?

I am not a big eater. I like going out with my friends and enjoying a reasonable meal with a beer or two. My friends go nuts. They order $100 dollar meals and appetizers with extra sides. When the bill comes they always just say to split it evenly. So I end up paying three times the cost of my meal and they each save a few dollars.

