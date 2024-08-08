Man worried he's done irreparable damage; 'How do I come back from yelling at my pregnant wife?" UPDATED 2X

I have been working to fix some of my wife’s guilt. I realized there was a lot of simple fixes. For example, I was able to go to my local bike shop and get a pull behind trailer.

Now, I pull her in that and she can use a small fan and ice packs, and Leah can ride her bike. I have taken off work so I can spend more time with them both.

We are all in therapy and thankfully Leah's therapist is continuing to say she is securely attached to both of us, enjoys the time we spend together, is coping very well (some of her behavior was do to another situation, which we have resolved), and she is excited to be a big sister.