Man asks if he's wrong to shame girlfriend for the 'weird' way she talks about her car.

Reddit user u/Ok-Disk-5109 says yes, his girlfriend (and her car Angie) disagree. It seems like a silly reason to fight, but for this couple, it's a relationship dealbreaker.
He writes:
I’ve (25) been dating my GF (23) for about 9 months now. When she turned 21, her parents gave her a car, and she decided to name it Angie. I learned all this on our first date when she said “Angie took me here.” I thought that was odd but let it slide.
Throughout our relationship, she’s always talked about her car as if she’s talking about another person. When she got a flat tire on the highway a few months back, she called me and said that “Angie’s shoe broke and has to get a new one.” When she goes to the car wash she describes it as “giving Angie a bath.”