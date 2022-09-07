Man asks if he's wrong to shame girlfriend for the 'weird' way she talks about her car.

Is it weird to have a name for your car?

Reddit user u/Ok-Disk-5109 says yes, his girlfriend (and her car Angie) disagree. It seems like a silly reason to fight, but for this couple, it's a relationship dealbreaker.

This boyfriend is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for telling my girlfriend the way she talks about her car is weird and embarrassing?"

He writes:

I’ve (25) been dating my GF (23) for about 9 months now. When she turned 21, her parents gave her a car, and she decided to name it Angie. I learned all this on our first date when she said “Angie took me here.” I thought that was odd but let it slide.