Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man asks if he's wrong to shame girlfriend for the 'weird' way she talks about her car.

Man asks if he's wrong to shame girlfriend for the 'weird' way she talks about her car.

Missy Baker
Sep 7, 2022 | 8:23 PM
ADVERTISING

Is it weird to have a name for your car?

Reddit user u/Ok-Disk-5109 says yes, his girlfriend (and her car Angie) disagree. It seems like a silly reason to fight, but for this couple, it's a relationship dealbreaker.

This boyfriend is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for telling my girlfriend the way she talks about her car is weird and embarrassing?"

He writes:

I’ve (25) been dating my GF (23) for about 9 months now. When she turned 21, her parents gave her a car, and she decided to name it Angie. I learned all this on our first date when she said “Angie took me here.” I thought that was odd but let it slide.

Throughout our relationship, she’s always talked about her car as if she’s talking about another person. When she got a flat tire on the highway a few months back, she called me and said that “Angie’s shoe broke and has to get a new one.” When she goes to the car wash she describes it as “giving Angie a bath.”

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content