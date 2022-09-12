Man asks if he's wrong for going to work instead of attending his child's birth.

Most of us have to work to pay the bills and put food on the table, but should work really come before everything?

Reddit user u/Alfredd6 missed the birth of his first child because his boss (who also happens to be his dad) said he couldn't leave the job while his wife was in labor. His wife has not forgiven him for choosing work over his growing family.

Now, this new dad is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for missing my daughter's birth?"

He writes:

For a little background information, I (28M) have a beautiful wife (27F) we’ve been trying for a baby for about 3 years now and have known each other since we were in high school. When my wife found out she was pregnant we were thrilled and have been getting prepared for months now, she's 9 months pregnant.