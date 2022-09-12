Man asks if he's wrong for going to work instead of attending his child's birth.

Reddit user u/Alfredd6 missed the birth of his first child because his boss (who also happens to be his dad) said he couldn't leave the job while his wife was in labor. His wife has not forgiven him for choosing work over his growing family.
He writes:
For a little background information, I (28M) have a beautiful wife (27F) we’ve been trying for a baby for about 3 years now and have known each other since we were in high school. When my wife found out she was pregnant we were thrilled and have been getting prepared for months now, she's 9 months pregnant.
My dad is a real a$$hole, but he keeps me employed. He owns a pretty nice Italian restaurant that has been run by my family for decades. I’ve worked there since I was about 15 and I am now head chef. The problem is he treats his employees pretty bad (including me) and if you even miss one shift you get demoted or even worse fired.