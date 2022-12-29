Man yells at teacher for talking to his GF instead of him at parent teacher meeting.

Parenting with someone who isn't your child's biological parent may not be the most straightforward situation. You need your kid to buy in, that person has to buy in, and the other bio parent usually has to buy in. That's a lot of selling for a situation that can go south fast.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one man gets upset when his girlfriend is treated more like his child's parent than he does.

I (28M) have a son, Nathan (6M). I'm his sole parent because his mother lost custody battle. His school was aware of this when I removed his mother's details from their system, and his current teacher for grade one has not met my ex.

Due to the nature of the custody battle, his teacher does know about my ex for safety reasons, as she has been barred from coming to the school to get him. She knows that if she ever sees me with a woman, it is not my ex.