Man 'yells' at his wife for eating 'dozens' of his fast food fries. 'I’m only eating one.' AITA?

She knows that it drives me crazy, and that I would much prefer her to order something for herself, rather than eating the food that I ordered. Had I known I would be ordering for two, I would have ordered differently.

My wife begins to eat fries from the bag with glee, and I am asking her why she thinks that is OK. She says “I’m only eating one," and then of course proceeds to eat a dozen more.

She says that she is not eating my fries, but is eating our son's fries. I remind her that he likes fries and wanted McDonald’s enough to offer to pay for it with his own money. She has at this point eaten half of his fries, so she takes a handful from mine and fills his back up.