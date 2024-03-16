Woman fed up with 'spineless' hubby catering to lying ex; he calls her 'disrespectful.' AITA?

That's just a few things off the top of my head. I tried speaking to hubby today and I basically told him that he needs to grow a spine because she truly does take advantage at times and he got upset with me and said that I'm disrespectful.

But here's the thing... the kiddos school fees and child support are paid every single month without fail yet she always demands more and hubby always just gives in even if it will negatively affect us.

I'm not saying that he should not support the kiddo, he most definitely should do that, it is his responsibility. My problem lies with the fact that she cannot hold a job and even when she does have one the tantrums and money stories never end. It's never a question for help it's you need to pay for xyz.