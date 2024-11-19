Man's 'clingy' wife takes the vow to 'forsake all others' quite literally. AITA?

"AITA for telling my wife just because we’re married does not mean I’m going to forsake all others?"

My wife and I got married a couple of years ago, and so far things have been going smooth. However, my wife seems to have taken the vow “to forsake all others” quite literally.

I can’t deny that my wife loves me, she loves me a lot and I couldn’t ask for a better partner. However, ever since we married, she has become quite clingy and emotionally over dependent on me. She has even sort of neglected her family, and they aren’t on the best of the terms with her.

She says her priority is only me, and she will always put me first and she doesn’t care what anyone else thinks. She says she made the vow to forsake all others and she plans to uphold it.