Man's girlfriend 'accidentally' bleeds on sheets, he asks her to pay for new ones.

"AITA for getting angry with my girlfriend and demanding she pay to replace my sheets after she got blood on them?"

I (M26) have been dating my girlfriend (F24) for about a year now, and we recently moved in together. She didn't have a lot of furniture and such, so it's mostly mine in our apartment including my bed (frame, mattress, sheets).

I am a bit of a neat freak, and she generally is too, so we get along pretty well living together.

Now I'm not one of those guys that gets grossed out over a woman having her menstrual cycle. I've had sex with my girlfriend on lighter days with a towel down. I'll go buy her feminine products. I don't get weirded out if she mentions it.