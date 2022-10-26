Someecards Logo
Man's girlfriend 'accidentally' bleeds on sheets, he asks her to pay for new ones.

Maggie Lalley
Oct 26, 2022 | 10:14 PM
When this man is angry at his girlfriend, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for getting angry with my girlfriend and demanding she pay to replace my sheets after she got blood on them?"

I (M26) have been dating my girlfriend (F24) for about a year now, and we recently moved in together. She didn't have a lot of furniture and such, so it's mostly mine in our apartment including my bed (frame, mattress, sheets).

I am a bit of a neat freak, and she generally is too, so we get along pretty well living together.

Now I'm not one of those guys that gets grossed out over a woman having her menstrual cycle. I've had sex with my girlfriend on lighter days with a towel down. I'll go buy her feminine products. I don't get weirded out if she mentions it.

I will say though, it totally grosses me out getting on my bed though.

