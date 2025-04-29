Man's joke about wife's 'hobby' job bombs in front of his boss, 'I grew up significantly wealthier.' AITA?

I grew up significantly wealthier than him, I do not leech off of my parents, nor do they send me money out of free will. My parents have never said or done anything to make him feel inferior and they get along very well. We met when I was of going through some sort of hippie phase.

I wasn't talking to my parents and I did not get along well with them at the time. I was some manic pixie dream girl at the time and I think he got wayyy to attached to that version of me (I was 25, I'm 32.) . He called me dull and compared me to my mom which isn't bad in it of its self but he said it as an insult and said I was becoming a suburban mom (we have a son, he's two).