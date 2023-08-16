Man's parents check cameras while his wife house sits, 'I thought it was odd;' AITA?

It was a confusing message so I texted Jenny to give her a heads up, and she just said 'omg ok funny.' It was all weird so I called her, and she said she was swimming and laying out with nothing on (it's a private yard).

I immediately texted my dad and asked how he knew Jenny was in the pool, and he said he and my mom were checking the house cameras and saw her.

I let him know I thought it was odd they checked the camera and saw her naked, and that they basically let me know they saw Jenny. They think I am completely missing the point, that they were looking out for her.

(I told Jenny that they had checked the cameras and saw her, and she was completely unbothered, said she figured, and appreciated the heads up.