Man's sister with borderline personality disorder inspires his GF to ask for a prenup. AITA?

He obviously is not happy and thinks if I’m marrying him then his sister is now my sister and I should be happy to help her. I told him I’m not and he can help her after his bills are paid and he has savings but otherwise I don’t want anything to do with her. I’ve met her several times and she seems like she’s on something half the time.

He thinks I’m the ahole for not wanting to help his sister and wanting to prenup to prevent him from using all his money to “help” her. He’s spent thousands helping her and I don’t see her getting any better.

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

Careless_League_9494 said: