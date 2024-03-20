Man's wedding is put on hold after he insists on a prenup, 'it's not that I don't trust you.' AITA?

"AITA for insisting on a prenuptial agreement, causing doubts and putting our wedding on hold?"

I'm (M28) stuck in a tough spot and really need some outside perspective. My fiancee (F26) and I have been planning our wedding for over a year, aiming for a beautiful fall ceremony. We both have good jobs, but I come from a family that owns a successful business, which I'm a part of. I never thought this was a big deal until we started talking about marriage more seriously.

One evening, while discussing wedding plans, I brought up the idea of a prenuptial agreement. I thought it was a practical thing to do, considering the business and just as a general safety measure for both of us. I said, "I think it's smart if we consider a prenup. It's not that I don't trust you, but it's about protecting both of our futures, no matter what happens."