Man's wife cheats with contractor for new house, tells her mother, 'I saw red at that point.' AITA?

I know she's been stressed, so I say sure. I get back close to 11 am and the contractor is there and he just started what he was there to do that day, he left awhile later.

The following day my wife starts talking about the contractors background and mentioned he had past criminal history, she then tells me he was inappropriately messaging her, and then admits she wasn't appropriate either.

I asked if she had the messages, and they had been deleted already, she said the inappropriateness didn't last long and that she was really sorry but she had stopped awhile ago. Obviously I was upset about this but I kept it together and told her I was going for a drive to clear my head and pickup something I needed.