Marine biologist 'flaunts wealth,' refuses to lend sister money. 'It's not like you need it anyway.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to lend my sister money and 'flaunting' my wealth?"

I (38f) grew up with my sister (34f) and a single mom (who passed when we were in our early twenties). We were dirt poor and every day was a constant struggle.

I resolved to work hard at school and try to make something better for myself. We grew up in a coastal town and since going to the beach was free, I went there often and fell in love with marine life. I decided to become a marine biologist, and it's what I do today.

Don't get me wrong, I'm not the highest up in my sector and I certainly don't make millions. But I'm comfortable and have financial security. My husband has a good, steady job in teaching and we've got a couple of kids, so all in all I'm satisfied with my life and think mom would be proud.