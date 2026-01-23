'Marriage hasn’t been a priority for him for years, now he’s talking rings. I'm feeling confused.'

"(31F) with (31M): Marriage hasn’t been a priority for him for years, now he’s suddenly talking rings. Feeling confused and looking for advice"

Hi everyone. I (31F) would really appreciate some outside perspective, because I feel stuck between loving my partner and slowly emotionally checking out, and I don’t fully trust my own judgment anymore. My boyfriend (31M) and I have been together for 7 years and living together for 5. Overall, we have a stable relationship. No cheating, no big drama.

He’s genuinely a kind, decent person and we get along well, which is why this feels so confusing. From the outside everything looks fine, but internally I’ve started to feel disconnected and sad about our future. Marriage has always been important to me, but not in a “big wedding” or material way. It’s more emotional and symbolic.