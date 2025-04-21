'I've been married for a month and my husband is having an affair with my sister.' AITA? + UPDATE

Ten months later, the OP returned with an update.

Last June I (F37) found out my husband (M39) was having an affair with my sister (F27). I had been married for a month. Their affair began before I was engaged. My sister's husband (M27) was the one who first found out.

When it was discovered, my sister was about 8 months pregnant with a baby girl and it turned out my ex-husband is the father. Apparently he was furious when he found out because he didn't want children. (My ex-husband and I met in an online dating group for people who don't want children, or to date people who have children from former relationships).

My ex-husband and my sister both begged me to forgive them. My sister said she can't help it that she fell in love him and my ex-husband said he couldn't be blamed for what happened.