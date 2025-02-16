Man admits he married his wife because he owed her parents $10K. AITA? + UPDATE

It was then that I opened Internet Explorer and asked my wife to look at my thread. We sat down together and she read it. She began to cry while reading it and hugged me so tight. The last time I saw her cry was on our wedding night and it was "tears of joy" according to her.

I told her that I realized that I was treating her unfairly. I told her I wanted to be more loving towards her. I told her I loved her and she was my life. She told me that I was her life, that I saved her, and that without me she wouldn't be happy. At this point, I was crying. My wife is currently sleeping.