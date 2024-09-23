'AITA for marrying a man who proposed to me while I was on the toilet?' UPDATED 2X

"AITA for marrying a man who proposed to me while I was on the toilet?"

It's not as bad as it sounds, my friends are just obsessed with that part. I think ? Fake names. My (32f) fiance Peter (30m) had arranged a candle light dinner in a hotel room. There were flowers, rose peddles, and music. There was my favorite dinner and my favorite dessert. Peter was in a tuxedo. I was wearing a dress. That evening was so amazing.

While I was eating my IBS started acting up. I ran to the bathroom. It was mortifying but at least I was comfortable enough with Peter to allow him to come in. I was apologizing for ruining our evening while I was on the toilet, and he said it's okay. I felt like he wanted to ask me to marry him the whole evening.