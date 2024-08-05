'AITA for marrying my brother's ex wife and considering adopting his child after he abandoned both of them?' + UPDATE

First of thanks to all of the majority of the people for their support and kind opinions, there are also some who are threatening me saying if it where them Id be 2 feets under or there are some people I shouldn't mess with. Or I shouldn't put my hands on 'someone's wife or blood', bro he did that himself, he abandoned both of them and before she's my brother's ex wife she's my best friend.

Coming back to the update there's nothing much to say, yesterday we sat down and called my family and talked to clear things up, it was my girlfriend who talked to them and she said even if we both don't get married there is no chance that she will be with him or allow him to meet her kid no matter what, and it isn't up to him to decide for her what she can and she can't do.