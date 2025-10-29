'AITA for marrying my dad’s widow after he passed away?'

So, this is going to sound awful no matter how I word it, but please try to keep an open mind. My (26M) dad passed away about a year and a half ago. He was married to Elizabeth (54F) for around 20 years. She’s not my mom and my dad never actually signed my birth certificate (long story, family drama, whatever). So, legally and biologically, we’re not related in any way.

After my dad’s funeral, I kept in touch with Elizabeth because she didn’t have anyone else. She was diagnosed with stage four cancer earlier this year, and her insurance barely covered anything. The bills were getting insane, and she was talking about stopping treatment because she couldn’t afford to keep living like that.

I work a stable job with incredible health benefits the kind that cover dependents at 100%. I asked HR about it, and they said the only way to get someone on my plan like that is if they’re a legal dependent.

So… I offered to marry her, and she hesitantly accepted.