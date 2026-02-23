'AITA for matching my boyfriend’s energy after he stopped putting effort into our relationship?'

Even if I am busy, I will set up a time I can see or talk to her when things are clear. I will send funny texts when I am in the bathroom, just to make her laugh. If I am into her, she is on my mind. I want to see her, to talk to her, so I pursue her so she knows it. The last thing i want is for her to lose interest.

However, if I am just with her because I haven't broken up yet, I forget she is there. It isn't malicious. It is just that her presence in my life is insignificant, so she isn't in my thoughts. One more note on this guy, the fact that you've communicated his lack of interest to him and it still hasn't made him change is telling.