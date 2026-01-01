'AITA for matching my sister's gift-giving energy after years of her doing the bare minimum?'

The reason I ask "Am I the a**hole": Every year, regardless of how early I ask or start trying to help organise gifts from " and family", my sister puts in the bare minimum yet expects individual gifts for her, her partner, and their kids. This is all while they give each household the same large box of chocolates that they have purchased in bulk whilst on sale at half price (this is for a max. of 4 households).

This year, I took her boys out shopping two weeks before Christmas explicitly to help them find, buy, and wrap gifts (all on my dollar with no expectations from them). The boys agreed they were happy to do a nice photo of the pair of them in frames for each set of Grandparents and Great Grandparents.