Matron of honor refuses to pay for bridal shower, gets kicked out of party; AITA?

Being in a bridal party can be an expensive journey between rose gold banners, extravagant bachelorette parties, and a registry full of household items you're not sure your famously bad cook of a friend will ever use...

So, when a conflicted matron of honor decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her friend's bridal shower, people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA for telling my friend that I can’t pay for her bridal shower as her matron of honor?

My friend is getting married and asked me to be the matron of honor. She has a maid of honor as well. A few weeks ago, she mentioned wanting a bridal shower.

I looked into options and found a good one - $500 for an afternoon tea style shower that included the space, food/drinks and desserts.

Bride and maid of honor said they liked the idea, so I inquired with the venue. The plan was for me and the maid of honor to split the cost.