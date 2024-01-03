McDonald's customer 'traumatizes' misbehaving teen, sends video to his mom. AITA?

"AITA for Scaring a Misbehaving Teen and Sending a Video to His Mom?"

I never dine in at McDonald's, but I did recently, and it turned out to be quite the eventful experience. The place was swarming with a bunch of kids, around 15-16 years old, who were causing a ruckus. They were particularly obnoxious, running up behind elderly customers, screaming "I have a knife!" and thoroughly terrorizing everyone.

Fed up with their antics, I decided to take matters into my own hands. I secretly recorded the one who seemed to be the ringleader, especially when he was pretending to threaten an old man with a fake knife.