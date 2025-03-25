'Me, a med student, with my non-medical BF who won't stop asking questions.' AITA? + UPDATE

The baseline assumption is always that his non-medical coworker is correct and I have to defend why "all us doctors" are/aren't doing xyz. I've explained that this is not how I want to spend my little time off from the hospital.

When I have to look something up to shut him up, he tells me I'm lucky to be in med school and I should be happy that I'm learning things when I look them up to answer him.

I feel small, I don't usually feel small, and I can't figure out where exactly the problem is here. I know I am lucky to be in med school. I also feel super frustrated and like I'm being pimped in my own home.