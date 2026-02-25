'The story of when me and my (ex-gf) tricked an internet creep into snorting baking soda.'

First off, the backstory. This took place in the early days of the interwebs (around the autumn of 1999) when HTML coded chats became very popular. For you young 'uns, these spaces would be considered a "pinnacle of free online speech" today as they were 100% unmoderated and they didn't log any personal data or that you registered an account.
It was extremely basic to use as you just had to write what your session screen name was and that was it. So anyone who wanted to be a creep, ab**ive, or toxic could do this without any real-life consequence, which led to a lot of unwanted contacts.
Their MO was basically to use the "whisper" function, aka old school DM where you still wrote in the group chat but only the recipient could see it. Especially girls and young women were targeted and although these chats didn't support any images, it was pretty common to exchange e-mail adresses to keep in touch, so 'lo and behold, the low pixel d*ck pick was recieved.
This meant that we users needes to figure out ways to selfmoderate the chats. The most common way to protect ourselves was to create online communities on a separate website, often using the name of the particular chat room where you hung out (our was named "The Attic" for example).
As this was before the use of registration, a membership would be granted if you were active and endorsed by another member. We had member lists containing our nicknames, a bulletin where we warned about known creeps, lists on how to behave (early netiquette!), and other ways to support each other.
An example on how we could make a creep leave the chat was to coordinate in the chat and send hundreds of "whisper" messages using Ctrl+V, flooding their screen with wall of repetative text that only they could see. 95 % of the creeps gave up as their connection would suffer. Our "Attic" was known as the safest place among these chat rooms.
Some creeps, though, where a bit more slippery and still managed to trick victims to share personal info. So it was a constant battle to come up with new, different, and, often very creative (and funny) ways to combat these creeps Now, let me present the actors in the story. I (m20) met my then girlfriend (f21) through a physical meet-up that was organised by this specific community.
(We would meet up once or twice per year, travelling from all over the country, just to meet up and then hang around for a weekend, partying or doing fun stuff at amusement parks or other places). My gf was one of the first members in this community and was a well-known user in the chat for being really tough and creative when dealing with creeps. A standing joke was that she was more evil than the devil.
Now for revenge part. The creep in question, let's call him Farmer-Bob, was one of the creeps who was a bit slippery. He managed to become a member without any of us suspecting a thing. His creepiness was very low key and only after some of the younger members started to report getting e-mails and unwanted messages, me and gf decided to act.
We started out by her pretending to be a naive and new user and we managed to get him interested. After some back and forth, we managed to get some basic info about him and even some personal info. For example, we learnt that he was living in the rural areas of the country, and he claimed to be wealthy as he owned a cattle farm (hence Farmer Bob).
We soon realised that he was EXTREMELY stupid, seeming to be lacking in both social skills and basic education. He bragged about always wearing wooden shoes and how the "females" loved to be screwed by him while wearing them. After some more back and forth, my gf got bored and decided to just "screw it, let's just go all in."
So my girlfriend pretended to be interested in maybe hooking up, but only if he could offer some c****ne as it always made her super horny. To our surprise, he took the bait and that he couldnt afford it, despite bragging about being a wealthy cattle farmer just an hour earlier. He also slipped by telling her that his parents would be out-of-town the coming weekend.
Dude literally forgot that he had claimed to be the owner of the bloody farm!
Anyway, gf felt that she wanted to just exaggerate the crap out of him and wrote something like:
"But Farmer Bob, didn't you know that if you mix 3 parts baking soda with 1 part vanilla sugar, then you would get a rush equal to a c***ine rush but with a nice aftertaste? It's also way cheaper!"
We thought this was so over the top that the game would be up and that he would finally realise that gf was just trolling by now. Instead, he told us that he "had forgotten about that DIY trick" and thanked gf for reminding him about it.
GF convinced him that he had to be sure to make a batch before she booked a train ticket and he had to make sure it was of good quality. He promised her that he would make a batch right away and try it out later that evening and we logged out. Fast forward a couple of days, believeing him to have realised that gf had been trolling him, we got an e-mail written in all caps. It was something like:
"YOU MADE MY NOSE BLEED YOU MF B**CH! I HAD TO VISIT A CLINIC BECAUSE OF YOU!!!" Et cetera. He was so furious and accused her of tricking him (no crap Sherlock?)
But wait, my fellow internet people. This wasn't even the best part! We not only managed to somehow convince him that he must've gotten the mix wrong, we made an outlandish claim that she used this DIY nose candy all the time in her side gig which was to produe and star in German amateur spanking p*rnos that she sold to tourists from all over Europe.
To prove this, we recorded an extremely stupid and blatantly obvious fake "trailer" for our big hit "Spanken mein sheiße". My gf's younger brother asked for him and his friend to star in it.
So the scene is her bed, her brother (pretending to be random dude) sitting there with his friend laying on his stomach over his lap (both fully dressed) and pretending to be my gf (as he had long curly hair). Using a wooden spatula, he simulated spanking him while I stood behind the camera and clapping wet hands to create a sloppy spanking.
To top it off, me and gf shouted German-sounding nonsense and they mimed their mouths. The quality of the video was horrendous, but the low resolution and framerate actually created a believable trailer. It was still extremely silly and over the top and should've been apparently fake to everyone.
Not to Farmer Bob, though. He was totally convinced this was the genuine thing and begged us to sell him some films. We agreed to do so, bu only if he tried the home-made c***ine again. We never heard from him again after that. I'm guessing he finally realised it was all fake. He might've kept creeping in the chat room, but using another name.
We never got another report with his e-mail, though. And yes, this is a true story. The trailer was unfortunately on an external hard drive that broke 7 years ago. I hope to be able to extract it someday, but until then, you have my word of honour that this is a true story.
Ryuaalba wrote:
Ahhh, the days of the old internet. I felt my age so hard reading this.
Unjustlybaand wrote:
All that talk of how the old chats worked was a happy and hilarious jaunt down memory lane. The way you guys trolled that dude was epic!
OP responded:
Thank you. I hadn't thought about it myself for at least 10 years, so when that synapse re-awoke, I giggled for real.
RawrRitchie wrote:
Even in 99 chat logs were still traceable dude
While it was more unmoderated. If a crime was committed the cops, with a little more effort could STILL trace people back. They caught a few serial k**lers that way. Cute story tho
OP responded:
Maybe they were. But the law was more or less unusable when it came to internet crimes in Sweden, and these chats didn't even have any support connected to them.
Thanks.
Zoreb1 wrote:
I was never on that but Dejanews had their alt.flame/xxx forums that were unmoderated and anything went (you couldn't post pictures). It was fun and you couldn't accidentally go there so we didn't get the perpetually offended. Yahoo bought them out and you now had to sign it. Participation dropped off and then it was shut down.