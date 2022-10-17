Woman berates depressed sister for paying a medium to speak to dead grandfather.

When this woman is concerned about her sister, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for urging my sister to be critical, careful and maybe stop seeing psychics, mediums and such?"

My sister has been depressed for a long while and one thing I know she has always found some comfort in is spirituality. No specific religion, but spirituality as a whole. Energy, universe, vibration and psychic stuff.

A few days ago she went to a medium. She was told that our grandfather is speaking to her, and this medium did say some things that could ring true for our culture (we're born and raised in northern Europe but with a different ethnic and cultural background).

Our grandfather apparently told her stuff about how we should be as a family, how our virtues and values should be like and how we should pursure our future.