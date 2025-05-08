'I am meeting my ex best friend after 10 years of no contact, tomorrow.' MAJOR UPDATE

At first, I really liked him because he was the love of my best friend and whenever they had a fight I would try to bring the peace, so he respected me. But, when I saw how controlling he was, I told Linda that I don’t think she should be in that position, I also called him out when he was controlling her and ab#$ing her verbally.

When I called him out, he obligated Linda to never hang out with me again (specifically) and slowly divided her from the whole group. We lived in the same village but I never saw her again, she even stopped studies. Her parents invited me to her wedding and I didn’t want to go, but my parents said we should go for the sake of the family friendship (they invited my parents too).