'Men: how long did it take for you to fall in love with your wife? I don't know if I love her.' UPDATED

OP responded:

I don't know my love language lol. She kind of has done these things for me so far at various stages. She's cooked a few times for me, bought me a nice present (or few), we've watched a few movies together, we have our coffee together and have been going on dates. Physically I guess I'm taken care of. Maybe I need time.

Pari212013 wrote:

Take more time. Maybe you do love her but don’t know it yet? Like if some other guy tried to come in the picture do you think you would feel jealous?

OP responded:

"Like if some other guy tried to come in the picture do you think you would feel jealous?"

I'd stop him but I don't know if that's love lol.