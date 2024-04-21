New mom questions husband's late night social commitments during maternity leave. AITA?

And he’s telling me he can’t end that event at 7 so we can put the kids to bed because “he can’t ask people to leave”. So he has not been deprived socially in any way. Now he’s saying he wants to go to a double birthday party in NYC this Friday, which will naturally mean a late night.

I’m arguing that, as a father of two very young kids in the trenches of postpartum, he should be sitting out of some of these events to stay home and help me at night. Our nanny is off the clock at 7pm, 5pm on Fridays. So it’s at night that I need him the most.

He argues that he’s home all day instead of going out to the office and having drinks after and he’s able to wake up early after a late night to help with the kids. However:

It’s not my fault his job is from home and I tell him he shouldn’t get to be out for drinks every night if he has a baby at home that needs him and...