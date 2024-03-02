Husband asks if he's wrong for putting his mental well-being over child and wife. AITA?

My wife recently told me to talk. She told me that, even though she loves me, she feels that ours has become a little monotonous. I told her that I had no problems with that.

But she told me that what she was meaning was that she wants to try new things but with other people, that I could do it too and that it doesn't have to affect our relationship or our family.

I'll be honest, her proposal hurt me a lot, she told me to think about it, that she wasn't going to force me. A couple of days passed in which, at my request, she slept with our son while I stayed in our room, where I cried as much as I could and thought about what to do.