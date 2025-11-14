'AITA for mentioning a prenup the first time I met my friend’s girlfriend?'

I met my friend’s new girlfriend for the first time the other night. We went out for dinner, everything was normal, everyone getting along fine. She mentioned she’s thinking about starting her own business and my friend joked, “Yeah, I’m marrying her before she gets rich.”



We all laughed and without thinking I said something like, “Haha that’s what prenups are for.” Right away the whole vibe just…dipped. Not in a dramatic way, just that awkward “oh” moment. She got a little quiet after and my friend gave me this look like I said something insane.



Later he texted me saying it made her uncomfortable and that I shouldn’t have said that the first time meeting her. I honestly didn’t mean anything by it we’ve talked about that stuff before, so it didn’t feel weird to me in the moment. Now I’m not sure if I was actually out of line or if people are just super touchy about that topic. AITA?