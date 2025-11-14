'AITA for mentioning a prenup the first time I met my friend’s girlfriend?'

I met my friend’s new girlfriend for the first time the other night. We went out for dinner, everything was normal, everyone getting along fine. She mentioned she’s thinking about starting her own business and my friend joked, “Yeah, I’m marrying her before she gets rich.”
We all laughed and without thinking I said something like, “Haha that’s what prenups are for.” Right away the whole vibe just…dipped. Not in a dramatic way, just that awkward “oh” moment. She got a little quiet after and my friend gave me this look like I said something insane.
Later he texted me saying it made her uncomfortable and that I shouldn’t have said that the first time meeting her. I honestly didn’t mean anything by it we’ve talked about that stuff before, so it didn’t feel weird to me in the moment. Now I’m not sure if I was actually out of line or if people are just super touchy about that topic. AITA?
Grouchy_Log5390 said:
Why is she offended? NTA she’s weirdly sensitive if that makes her upset. Realistically she should get a prenup and if anyone should get offended by those words it should be your friend not her.
aespressos said:
NTA. What you mentioned is common knowledge and nobody should feel bad when it's brought up, unless they have other intentions. I think people shouldn't be touchy about it, a prenup is a way to make sure nobody's assets are affected in case things go wrong and more people should be educated about it.
FrightZ_ said:
NTA, you were clearly just following the joke.
Creative-Sun6739 said:
NTA. And I don't think I believe your friend that you were the one who made her uncomfortable. Maybe she got quiet because you said the quiet part out loud and she actually agrees with you, especially after your friend made that stupid joke. HE was the one uncomfortable about it.
DisastrousMechanic36 said:
NTA, but certainly the vibe killer.
EuropeanLady said:
YTA. It wasn't your place to make any remarks regarding their relationship. Mentioning a prenup was rude because you made him sound like a potential golddigger who she has to protect herself from. You might've soured their relationship overall.
HadesIsCookin said:
NTA. The connotation people often have is that pre-nups = divorce. By bringing it up, you're stating that you see it not working out. Even though that isn't the case, and if she's serious about her goals, a pre-nup is a good idea.
She should protect her assets. It could help her feel safer/protected in the marriage, knowing she isn't being used and that her bf's stupid joke has no backing.