'AITA for messaging the fiancée of the guy who catfished me and telling her everything?' UPDATED

So, I, 29 female have been single for 5 years. I decided to try dating again. I didn't know where to start. I downloaded an dating app (huge mistake) and met what I thought to be a nice 25 year old German man who we will call Steve. Well, Steve was nice. He texted all the time. Called. Sent videos, voice messages. FaceTimed. Texted during work/at night/in morning/at school.
He added me on Instagram. Sent reels. Tagged me in stories. Sent pictures of his family. Played video games with me. Was very attentive in conversations. Had deep conversations.
This went on for a month, packages were sent back and forth, and then plans to see each other were getting brought up by him. Then suddenly, he didn't message for three days. He wasn't online at all. I woke the morning of the third day and he had messaged me with a picture of him in the hospital. Said he had an emergency, couldn't take his stuff. He missed talking with me and would message me soon.
7 days pass and nothing. I am genuinely worried. I message his account in a game and I get a message back from his "brother" saying he was in serious condition. Another week passes. Nothing. I am confused at this point. I can sense something is weird. So, I decide to look up Facebook. I hadn't really thought of it before as I don't use it and things genuinely seemed okay.
Well, I definitely got my answers this way. The guy didn't have anything on private and to my not so surprise, he has a fiance. Not just any type of fiance either, based on what I saw, they were childhood sweethearts. Like, I could tell I was the downgrade based on one glance 🤣 Of course, I am pissed off because I just knew that opening my heart again was a bad idea.
But outside of that, I am extremely angry for this gorgeous Romanian girl with a degree, speaking multiple languages, looks to be an overall 8/10. He had told me he had a friend with benefits, he even sent a picture of her (yup, you guessed it. It was his fiance) and he had said "she is just empty headed, and she knows once I find a girlfriend that its over. We talked about it."
This mofo comment rang through my head after I saw the truth. I placed myself in this girls shoes and imagined a man I have loved told some random b**** on the other side of the globe that I was empty headed. I would want to know about it.
So, I sent everything to her. I had not been able to get a hold of him to confront him with it (btw, he had posted on Facebook that same day, so the whole hospital thing was bullsh!t. I was just being ghosted in a creative way)
Anyway, this morning I recieve a message from him. He said "Thx for telling all of the stuff 👌 hope it made you feel better" and thus deleted and blocked me on everything.
Now, I am an empathetic person, which is why I get screwed over all the time. I felt bad for a second. That maybe I shouldn't have told the girl. Not my business. Not my circus, not my monkeys. But here is a list of things that make it to where I feel justified:
1.) He had been messaging, calling, face timing, sending pics, so often, I am not even sure when he was with his fiance (who obviously they lived together. Her TikTok featured the same unique wall I saw in his pictures)
2.) Upon discovering his Facebook, I realized he had sent me pictures of his family....from his f***** proposal to his fiance 🤣 I mean seriously, who does that?
3.) He went out of his way to woo (manipulate) a girl who was genuinely approaching the "relationship" with good intentions. I was feeling something, while he was in a committed long term relationship.
4.) He called his fiance empty headed. Told someone she was his friend with benefits. Said that he felt nothing toward her.
5.) Plans were being made to see each other. I was actually starting to put money aside to maybe go there. He told me he wanted to come here first and then I go there. He said in August. That sounded reasonable to me. Now in retrospect that makes me wonder... would this dude actually have gotten on a plane to go cheat on his girl?
Or was he playing it up for the show he was putting on for me? Regardless, what a dirt bag.
So, I guess AITA for telling her?
LovinAffection said:
NTA. You did the right thing. He’s only mad cause the consequences have caught up to his actions. Sucks to suck.
yasss_rani said:
NTA. You helped a sista dispose of trash lol.
OP responded:
I really hope that is it that way, because if I was this girl I would want to know. I just feel so bad for being in this situation to begin with and feeling so fooled.
Significant_Law_3233 said:
NTA The only thing that I wish ould have happened differently for you is that you and her got.him to meet y'all somewhere and embarrass the sh!t out of him
OP responded:
Honestly, I wish he didn't block me because this is what I wanted to respond with:
Thx for taking advantage of someone whos been through a lot, lied to them, then let them spend their money to send you sh!t, making them think that you were dying in a hospital, pretending to be your brother so you could make them think it even more, then ignoring them for two weeks, all while you are in a long term committed relationship. 👌 hope it made you feel better
Jolly-Bandicoot7162 said:
Absolutely NTA. You've opened her eyes to what a piece of dirt her fiancé is. She deserves better, you've given her the opportunity for a better life.
OP responded:
Like I said in a different comment, I just feel so bad. I know I feel like sh!t being lied to, she must feel even worse.
limo1911 said:
I think that using dating apps could be the culprit of this scenario. Way too easy to lie and manipulate people from across the world. And also being an empath. We tend to believe people and want them to be as good-hearted as we are.
And OP responded:
Ohh for sure. I shouldn't have been on it to begin with. I knew better, I was just hopeful. When Instagram, texting, discord, and video games were added to methods of communication, I let my guard down. I trusted it. Bro, this dude even asked me, "Do you trust me?" I straight up said,"I am scared to, but I do." Talk about vulnerability.
So, I log into one of my games this morning. I have a message from Steve. Steve proceeds to tell me that him and his fiancée are in an "open relationship" and everything else that he said was "pure truth." (He went as far to say 98% was true lmfao.)
Then he proceeded to ask me for the package that I was going to send as he "wanted a reminder of me." Y'all. I cannot with this. I apparently do not have the mental capacity to understand what in the world this dude is thinking. Anyway, give me some good responses. The sassier the better. 🤣 Thanks in advance.
Hippy_Dippy_Gypsy said:
No response is the best one. You owe him less than zero. Block block and block him everywhere.
softshoulder313 said:
Lmao. If they had an open relationship why did he send the message before about you spilling the beans? He's just trying to keep you on the hook. He's trash. Just block him. It's really tempting to send one last burn but honestly he's a loser who isn't worth the effort.
And Alternate-Account-TA said:
Screen shot the comment and send it to her again. Rinse and repeat. Repeat. REPEAT. I get the block comments, but I’d double down and keep showing the fiancé. If she confirms, tell him you are disgusted with his lies THEN block