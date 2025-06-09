'AITA for messaging the husband of the woman my husband is having an emotional affair with?'

I said I contemplated telling her husband but I held myself back because I did not know if that would put her in harms way. He told me that she was scared I would tell her husband because she didn’t know what he would do. I said she should be.

Some time went by and I found that he was still talking with her He said he did not want to stop talking to her. I said I think he should leave for the weekend. He went to his parents house over the weekend, and there was severe weather at our house. Picture me locked in a laundry room with two dogs and two cats. Of course, Adam and I were texting. He was watching the weather and hoped we were safe.